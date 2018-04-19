Market data - April 18 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Some say foreign investors wouldn’t like it, they’re wrong. Foreign investors want a stable, contented SA, not a threatened one
Icasa executives told MPs that the DA lodged the initial complaint in November against MultiChoice regarding its relationship with ANN7 and the SABC
co-accused Gamalihleli Maqula was acquitted in March when the court found there was not enough evidence against him for conviction for stabbing Mandela Bay chief whip Werner Senekal
Eskom will probably have emphasis on its going-concern status in the 2017-18 financial results and will face the same problem in the current year
Economists said retail sales growth would slow to 2.8% from January’s 3.1%; in current prices, SA’s retailers sold R80.3bn worth of goods in February
Chowan says Mark Lamberti’s possibly forced resignation is ‘incredibly sad’ because he could have resolved the matter ‘rationally’
Traders say Beijing’s hefty deposit will stall shipments
The country has already received backing from many African countries, including SA, Egypt, Nigeria, Tunisia and Ghana
Programme involving global artists a catalyst for social and cultural change
