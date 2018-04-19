Gold extends rally, lifted by rising base metals and inflation fear
Bengaluru — Gold prices rose for a fourth straight session, helped by a rally in base metals that has fuelled concern about inflationary pressures.
Lingering trade tension between the US and China is lending further support to gold.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,351.51 an ounce at 4.41am GMT, a day after it touched a one-week high of $1,355.74.
US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,354.50 an ounce.
"Gold shot up in glittering fashion on haven demand, while catching a fillip from the underlying move in commodity prices," said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trading at Oanda in Singapore.
Resources stocks surged in Asia on Thursday as oil prices climbed to their highest in over three years. Aluminium prices reached their highest since 2011, alumina touched a record peak and nickel jumped the most in six-and-a-half years.
"With base metals rallying quite strongly, it could lead to higher inflation…. Gold could be used as a hedge against inflation risk," OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan said.
Concern about inflation boosts gold, which is seen as a safe haven against rising prices.
"Another important point to note is that the tariff threats being imposed by both [US President Donald] Trump and China has not been taken off the table…. If trade tensions escalate further, gold prices could go up to $1,600," Gan said.
The Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Thursday that China was well prepared to handle any negative effects from its trade dispute with the US, and that the US would be making a miscalculation if it was determined to contain China’s rise.
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said spot gold faced resistance at $1,356, and a break above that could lead to a gain to $1,365.23.
Spot silver rose 0.5% to $17.23 an ounce. Prices had hit $17.26, their highest since February 1, in the previous session.
Platinum climbed 1.1% to $945.80 an ounce. It had touched a three-week high of $948.70 on Wednesday.
Palladium was up 0.1% at $1,036.08 an ounce.
Reuters
