Bonds firm on positive data and the IMF’s prospects for SA’s economy

South African government bonds strengthened on Thursday afternoon after the rand firmed to R11.9171 to the dollar following the release of upbeat economic data on Wednesday.

The rand was also supported by increased growth prospects for the country after the IMF raised SA’s growth forecast this week from 0.9% to 1.5% in 2018.

The economic landscape is slowly starting to look encouraging with the "Ramaphosa effect" boosting sentiment, FXTM analyst Hussein Sayed said.

The benchmark R186 broke through 8% for the first time in three weeks on Thursday with the rally supported by better-than-expected consumer inflationary numbers. The consumer price index (CPI) came in at 3.8% in March from an expected 4.1%.

At 3pm the R186 was bid at 7.985% from 8.015% and the R207 at 6.875% from 6.89%.

The rand was at R11.9407 to the dollar from R11.9306.

US and UK bond yields went in the opposite direction, rising sharply as a bout of risk-on sentiment supported equities on positive corporate earnings released so far this quarter.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.9057% from 2.8733% and the UK 10-year gilt at 1.4881% from 1.4152%.

Softer inflation and weak consumer spending at a time when the UK economy was growing at a slow pace, and facing the uncertainty of Brexit, made the case for a rate hike in the UK less compelling, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

At the same time, analysts have noted the US Federal Reserve remained committed to continue with its gradual raising of interest rates, with a more aggressive stance put on hold for the time being.