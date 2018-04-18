Netflix likely to cheer JSE

Netflix put stock markets in a celebratory mood ahead of the JSE’s opening on Wednesday morning.

The TV-streaming company’s share price jumped 9.19% to $336.06 on Tuesday after it reported subscriber numbers reached 7.41-million — as opposed to the expected 6.35-million.

Netflix helped the Nasdaq index rally 1.74%. The S&P 500 index rose 1.07%, which a strengthening rand cut to a 0.77% rise to R32.54 for the CoreShares S&P 500-tracking exchange-traded fund.

The rand was trading at R12 to the dollar, R14.86 to the euro and R17.16 to the pound at 6.50am.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 average was up 1.44% as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met US President Donald Trump at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago golf resort.

"While Japan and South Korea would like us to go back into TPP [the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade arrangement], I don’t like the deal for the United States. Too many contingencies and no way to get out if it doesn’t work. Bilateral deals are far more efficient, profitable and better for OUR workers. Look how bad WTO is to U.S." Trump tweeted at about 5am South African time.