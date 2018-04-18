MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher as economic data buoys sentiment

The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday, as a number of positive economic indicators buoyed sentiment towards locally focused shares, while miners benefited from a rising oil price.

A higher platinum price boosted platinum shares despite a firmer rand. Banks, financials and retailers ended the day in positive territory.

After rising more than 2% at one point, Brent crude was 1.72% higher at $72.89 a barrel at the JSE’s close.

Inflation, measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), came in at 3.8% in March, below a Trading Economics consensus forecast of 4.1%, and strengthening the case for further interest-rate cuts by the Reserve Bank this year.

Retail sales growth jumped an annual 4.9% in February, after rising 3.3% in January. The February number was well above consensus expectations of 3%.

The pick-up in demand in the economy remains relatively modest and is unlikely to concern the monetary authorities, said Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego. "Instead, continued lower-than-expected inflation figures will support the case for further policy easing,"

Global markets were firmly in risk-on mode, with European markets mostly closing firmer. The Dow was flat at the JSE’s close. Investors expect strong first-quarter earnings to boost stock markets after a turbulent start to the year, Dow Jones Newswires said.

Factors ranging from concerns about the economy to trade tensions and rising geopolitical risks have caused stocks to swing wildly and dip into correction territory, the newswire reported.

The all share closed 1.56% higher at 57,713.30 points, the first close above 57,000 in a month. The top 40 gained 1.69%. The platinum index rose 3.88%, resources 3.39%, the gold index 2.79%, banks 2.68%, financials 1.42% and general retailers 1.06%.

Anglo American jumped 5.18% to R304.53 and Sasol 3.07% to R444.32.

Standard Bank was up 4.03% to R227.30, within sight of its March high of R231.

Hammerson added 2.61% to R86.98, Growthpoint 1.43% to R29.12 and Nepi Rockcastle 0.89% to R134.18.

Naspers ended the day 1.27% up at R3,047.25.

The rand was at R11.9384 to the dollar from R11.9835 at the JSE’s close.

Local bonds trended firmer with the benchmark R186 posed to break through the 8% threshold. After the JSE’s close it was bid at 8.015% from 8.065%.

The top 40 Alsi futures index added 1.75% to 51,638 points. The number of contracts traded was 15,278 from Tuesday’s 17,538.