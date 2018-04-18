JSE up 1.5% in broad-based gains as markets cheer economic data

The JSE firmed on Wednesday, with diversified miners and banks faring best, after what was a busy day for market watchers.

Interest-rate sensitive stocks benefited from local data, with consumer inflation in March slowing to its lowest rate in seven years. Retail sales growth data for February also surprised to the upside.

The all share gained 1.56% to 57,713.3 points and the top 40 1.69%. Platinums jumped 3.88%, resources 3.39%, banks 2.68% and financials 1.42%.

While the outlook for inflation had improved, as had the prospect of another interest-rate cut this year, the Reserve Bank would likely wait for a series of positive inflation prints, said Absa Stockbrokers chief investment strategist Craig Pheiffer.

Asian markets were broadly higher after the People’s Bank of China cut its bank reserve requirement by one percentage point — effectively easing monetary policy by encouraging lending. This helped lift South African miners, while the property index was choppy, amid a series of announcements.

In terms of local shares, diversified miner Glencore gained 5.46% to R63.16, Anglo American 5.18% to R304.53 and BHP 3.75% to R257.81.

Sasol added 3.07% to R444.32, as the price of Brent crude hit a three-year high due to declining US oil inventories.

Kumba Iron Ore jumped 8.34% to R287.69 and Assore 8.01% to R293.23.

British American Tobacco lost 2.95% to R664.50.

Standard Bank jumped 4.03% to R227.30.

Hammerson firmed 2.61% to R86.98 while Intu plunged 8.27% to R32.74. Hammerson said earlier it was no longer considering a takeover of Intu, citing market conditions.

Rebosis slumped 7.85% to R7.51, after announcing the departure of CEO Andile Mazwai, and the postponement of its results.

Steinhoff International rose 5.15% to R2.45, despite the announcement earlier that supervisory board member Johan van Zyl had resigned immediately, opting not to seek re-election to his position at Friday’s annual general meeting.

Shortly after the JSE closed gold was up 0.29% to $1,351.19 an ounce and platinum 1.1% to $946.81. Brent crude had gained 1.75% to $72.92 a barrel.

At the same time, the Dow was flat at 24,778.78 points, while in Europe the FTSE 100 was up 1.25% and the CAC 40 0.38%, while the DAX 30 was flat.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 1.75% to 51,638 points. The number of contracts traded was 15,278 from Tuesday’s 17,538.