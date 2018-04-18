Bonds firmer as market prices in upbeat inflation numbers

South African government bonds edged firmer on Wednesday afternoon, after consumer inflation data for March surprised to the downside, strengthening the case for further interest-rate cuts by the Reserve Bank this year.

The benchmark R186 was hovering above the pivotal 8% level. However, analysts cautioned that higher VAT and a higher fuel levy might impact on inflation for the rest of the year.

Investec economist Lara Hodes said consumer price inflation (CPI) was likely to rise. "Additional consumer taxes set out in the 2018 budget, which came into effect from the April 1, will heavily impact inflation for the next 12 months."

Inflation, measured by the annual change in the CPI, came in at 3.8% in March, below a Trading Economics consensus forecast of 4.1%.

At 3pm, the R186 was bid at 8.020% from 8.065% and the R207 was at 6.890% from 6.915%. The rand was at R11.9467 to the dollar from R11.9835.

The euro was steady against the dollar following the release of eurozone inflation data. Final headline inflation data for March came in slightly weaker at 1.3% from 1.4% in February.

Headline consumer inflation for the eurozone is expected to average 1.5% in 2018 and 2019, Barclays Research analysts said.

The inflationary outlook supported the view that the European Central Bank (ECB) would go ahead with plans to further reduce its stimulatory monetary policies this year. The German bund yields rose sharply to 0.5247% from 0.5108% as prices dropped.

However, British gilts went the other way with yields falling as prices rose following the UK CPI coming in below consensus in March. Headline inflation declined to 2.5% from a consensus 2.7%, from 2.7% previously. The 10-year gilt was last seen at 1.4162% from 1.4351%.

However, Barclays Research analysts described the inflation move as temporary. "We do not expect this to deter the central bank from hiking in May."

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.8465% from 2.8300%.