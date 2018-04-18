Asian shares inch up, as Wall Street looks forward to a strong earnings season

Sydney — Asian shares crept ahead on Wednesday after Wall Street took heart from upbeat corporate earnings, though nagging concerns about trade barriers and the global growth outlook kept currencies and bonds subdued.

Chinese markets also struggled even as Beijing boosted liquidity in the banking system. After opening up, Shanghai blue chips soon turned 0.2% lower.

Late Tuesday, the People’s Bank of China unexpectedly announced it would cut the cash banks hold as reserves in a move that frees up lending for small firms but falls short of a broad monetary easing.

The Shanghai index had hit a near one-year low after the US banned American companies from selling components to Chinese telecoms equipment maker ZTE.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced 0.5%, though that came after four straight sessions of losses.

Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.2%, with investors waiting for any developments on trade as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 gained 0.1% after robust earnings from Netflix, Goldman Sachs and healthcare companies fuelled optimism about what is expected to be the strongest earnings season in seven years.

The Dow Jones industrial average ended Tuesday 0.88% higher, while the S&P 500 rose 1.06% and the Nasdaq 1.78%.

Yet there were signs of caution in the latest Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey of fund mangers, which found investors were squirrelling more funds away into cash, and were cutting their equity allocation to an 18-month low.