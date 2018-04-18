Asian shares inch up, as Wall Street looks forward to a strong earnings season
Sydney — Asian shares crept ahead on Wednesday after Wall Street took heart from upbeat corporate earnings, though nagging concerns about trade barriers and the global growth outlook kept currencies and bonds subdued.
Chinese markets also struggled even as Beijing boosted liquidity in the banking system. After opening up, Shanghai blue chips soon turned 0.2% lower.
Late Tuesday, the People’s Bank of China unexpectedly announced it would cut the cash banks hold as reserves in a move that frees up lending for small firms but falls short of a broad monetary easing.
The Shanghai index had hit a near one-year low after the US banned American companies from selling components to Chinese telecoms equipment maker ZTE.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced 0.5%, though that came after four straight sessions of losses.
Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.2%, with investors waiting for any developments on trade as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 gained 0.1% after robust earnings from Netflix, Goldman Sachs and healthcare companies fuelled optimism about what is expected to be the strongest earnings season in seven years.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended Tuesday 0.88% higher, while the S&P 500 rose 1.06% and the Nasdaq 1.78%.
Yet there were signs of caution in the latest Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey of fund mangers, which found investors were squirrelling more funds away into cash, and were cutting their equity allocation to an 18-month low.
Optimism tested
The outlook for the global economy also darkened, with a net 5% of respondents expecting stronger growth in the next 12 months — the lowest since the UK voted to leave the European Union in June 2016.
While the International Monetary Fund (IMF) left its global growth forecasts unchanged for 2018 and 2019 on Tuesday, it judged medium-term risks were to the downside — citing financial vulnerabilities, geopolitical strains and tariffs.
"The global narrative has quickly shifted from synchronous global growth, upgraded growth and glimmers of inflation in early 2018, to a focus on tariffs and protectionist rhetoric," said Robert Rennie, head of financial markets strategy at Westpac.
"We ultimately believe that we will see a negotiated solution, but there is still a long way to go and further bouts of volatility and headline risk seem assured."
Concern about the longevity of the US economic expansion was one reason the Treasury curve was at its flattest in a decade, and why some interest-rate curves were starting to price in rate cuts for 2020.
The air of uncertainty was keeping currencies restrained.
The euro was stuck at $1.2370, after topping out at $1.2413 overnight, while the dollar index was barely moved at 89.538.
The dollar did nudge modestly higher on the yen, to ¥107.25, helped by signs of progress in US talks with North Korea.
US secretary of state nominee, CIA director Mike Pompeo, made a secret visit to North Korea and met leader Kim Jong-un to discuss a planned summit with Trump.
In commodity markets, gold was a fraction easier at $1,344.11 an ounce.
Oil prices firmed, with Brent crude futures up 32c to $71.90 a barrel, while US crude rose 33c to $66.85 a barrel.
Reuters
