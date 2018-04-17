Markets

Markets data - April 16 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

17 April 2018 - 05:30
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK
Image:

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference shares

Sanlam Stratus funds

Selected global stocks

Unit trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher as rand comes off ...
Markets
2.
Lull in JSE results ends on Tuesday
Markets
3.
Rand weakens as focus turns to economic data
Markets
4.
Markets data - April 16 2018
Markets
5.
Gold edges higher as the dollar falls
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.