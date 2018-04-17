Lull in JSE results ends on Tuesday

After a lull following the Easter break, the schedule of results from JSE-listed companies picks up again on Tuesday.

Agricultural-focused holding company Zeder said on April 12 that it expected to report a return to profit for the year to end-February.

Zeder said it expected to report headline earnings per share (HEPS) of between 24.4c and 25.2c from the 2017 financial year’s 47.5c headline loss per share.

"Headline earnings per share increased mainly due to the once-off management fee internalisation charge of R1.45bn to the income statement in the prior year," the trading statement said.

Vehicle dealer chain Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) said on March 19 that it expected to report on Tuesday that its HEPS for the year to end-February grew by up to 20%.

Basic earnings per share grew by up to 30%, the trading statement said without providing details for disparity with HEPS.

Asian markets trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Tuesday were fairly flat, with little reaction to China’s GDP growing 1.4% in the first quarter of 2018 from the fourth quarter of 2017, slightly lower than the economists’ consensus of 1.5%.

The annual growth in China’s GDP was 6.8% as expected.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was unchanged at 30,316 points, with Tencent down 0.15% at HK$402.40. Its 31%-owner, Naspers, closed 1.5% higher at R3,040 on the JSE on Monday, helping the top 40 index rise 0.48% to 50,121 points.

In Sydney, BHP was up 0.37% to A$30.09. BHP closed 0.3% lower at R249.55 on the JSE on Monday.

South32, which rallied 3.4% to close at R34.10 on the JSE, was up 1.25% to A$3.64 in Sydney on Tuesday morning ahead of the JSE’s opening.

The rand was trading at R12.05 to the dollar, R14.92 to the euro and R17.28 to the pound at 6.45am.