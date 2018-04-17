Markets

Downside looms for US markets, strategists warn

17 April 2018 - 16:00 Joanna Ossinger
New York Stock Exchange. Picture: ISTOCK
New York Stock Exchange. Picture: ISTOCK

Investors need to prepare for downside as the end of the economic cycle is near and US markets are priced for best-case scenarios, Morgan Stanley says.

While fiscal stimulus is supportive of growth in the near term, the benefits are already likely "in the price" and increase potential downside for markets at the end of the cycle, Morgan Stanley strategists including Michael Zezas, Matthew Hornbach and Andrew Sheets wrote in a note on Tuesday.

They also said US stock valuations peaked before the tax bill was enacted with a cyclical top for equities later this year, while peak margins and rate of change on organic earnings growth coming by late 2018 or early 2019.

Markets are "closer to the end of the day than the beginning," the authors said in the report.

The report said the fiscal expansion factor supported a range-bound path for stocks, as well as a flatter US treasury yield curve with a lower yield bias.

"We advocate a focus on sector and stock-specific alpha as these late-cycle dynamics portend narrowing markets and a cyclical top for equities later this year, in our view," the strategists said.

"In treasuries, we see the curve continuing to flatten on [US Federal Reserve] hikes, and yield downside as the year progresses and the economic outlook becomes more mixed."

Bloomberg

FT COMMENT: Trans-Pacific trade pact would be stronger with the US

But flip-flopper Donald Trump could change his mind any minute and the other members of the trading system are right to treat the president’s ...
Opinion
12 hours ago

Donald Trump’s currency tantrum dooms the dollar

In Trump’s view, one of the keys to winning a trade war is through a weak currency, which helps make exports more attractive
Markets
4 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher as rand comes off ...
Markets
2.
Lull in JSE results ends on Tuesday
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock pics — AECI and Naspers
Markets
4.
Rand perks up on a weak dollar and easing ...
Markets
5.
Gold steady as trade tension keeps rand on the ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.