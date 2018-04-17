Donald Trump’s currency tantrum dooms the dollar

The US relies on foreign investors to buy its debt to finance the growing budget deficit. If those investors believe that the dollar will weaken, they may be less inclined to buy US debt because their holdings would be worth less over time.

That may already be happening. The International Monetary Fund said at the end of March that the dollar’s share of global foreign-exchange reserves fell 2.64 percentage points in 2017, the most since 2002. At 62.7%, the dollar’s overall share of reserves, while still much higher than the euro’s 20.1%, is the lowest since 2013.

You ain’t seen nothing yet

Think volatility has been elevated the last couple of months? Just wait. That’s the takeaway from data showing hedge funds increased their wagers for turbulence in the equity market for a fourth straight week, taking the number of net-long positions on CBOE volatility index, or VIX, futures to a fresh record, according to Bloomberg News’s Cecile Vannucci.

All was calm in equity markets on Monday, with the S&P 500 index gaining 0.81%, even after a weekend that saw a US-led missile strike in Syria and the threat of new US sanctions against Russia. Perhaps investors are emboldened by the prospect of companies posting strong first-quarter earnings in the days and weeks ahead.

"Earnings are going to be very good, probably up in the 15%-20% neighbourhood year over year. We felt that that would drive stocks higher over the course of the next two months," Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Investors, said. "

We’re not looking for an earnings-related or economic-related impact from the Syria bombings." One measure of cross-asset market risk — the BofA Merrill Lynch GFSI market risk indicator — has dropped back to levels last seen when the S&P 500 hit a record in January, according to Bloomberg News’s Sarah Ponczek.