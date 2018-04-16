Rand keeps calm amid geopolitical risks

The rand was relatively stable on Monday morning, with currency markets seemingly taking geopolitical tension in their stride.

The US, and its allies France and the UK, launched an offensive against Syria at the weekend, targeting its chemicals weapons infrastructure.

They have accused the war-ravaged country of using chemical weapons against its own civilians in a nearly decade-old conflict, which is threatening to spiral beyond its borders.

But markets were relatively calm for the most part, with safe-haven assets such as gold displaying little sign of support.

Equity markets were generally mixed, signalling that investors were not yet troubled by the conflict that threatens to pit the strengths of the western powers against Russia, which is accused of aiding and abetting the conflict in the Syria.

"We will need to keep our eye on the developments in Syria and we will take our cue from the US. This could possibly place pressure on emerging market currencies," Wichard Cilliers, director and head of currency dealing at TreasuryOne, said.

In addition to geopolitics, markets are likely to zoom in on local inflation data due out on Wednesday.

The market expects inflation, which the Reserve Bank closely monitors to decide on interest rates, to have risen to an annual rate of 4.10% in March, up from 4% in February, which some analysts say may have represented a low point in the cycle.

At 10.07am, the rand was at R12.0568 to the dollar from R12.0643, R14.9023 to the euro from R14.8795 and at R17.1999 to the pound from R17.1878.

The euro was at $1.2360, from $1.2334.