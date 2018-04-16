Markets

Oil falls as fear of escalating geopolitical tension fades

16 April 2018 - 12:43 Amanda Cooper
Picture: ISTOCK
London — Oil fell nearly 2% on Monday after US drilling activity rose and the fear about escalating tension in the Middle East waned following air strikes on Syria at the weekend.

The US, France and Britain launched 105 missiles on Saturday, targeting what they said were three chemical weapons facilities in Syria in retaliation for a suspected poison gas attack on April 7.

The oil price had risen nearly 10% in the run-up to the strikes, as investors bulked up on assets, such as gold or US treasuries, that can shield against geopolitical risks.

By 8.51am GMT on Monday, Brent crude oil futures slipped $1.34 to $71.24 a barrel, while US crude futures were down $1.16 at $66.23 a barrel.

"As far as developments in Syria are concerned, the market has had a sigh of relief in the sense that there is no escalation, either diplomatically, or on the ground, following the intervention by the US, France and the UK," said BNP Paribas global head of commodity market strategy Harry Tchilinguirian.

"As a macro asset-allocator, if you want to hedge your portfolio against geopolitical risk, your prime candidate is oil, especially if that risk is in the Middle East."

Although Syria itself is not a significant oil producer, the wider Middle East is the world’s most important crude exporter and tension in the region tends to put oil markets on edge.

"Investors continued to worry about the impact of a wider conflict in the Middle East," ANZ bank said.

Fund managers hold more Brent futures and options than at any time since records began in 2011, according to data from the InterContinental Exchange.

Investors have added to their bullish positions in Brent, which now equal nearly 640-million barrels of oil, in nine out of the past 10 months, in part thanks to the premium of the front-month futures contract over those for delivery at a later date, known as "backwardation".

Backwardation makes it profitable to retain a bullish position in oil futures.

Aside from a flurry of profit-taking after the air strikes, oil also came under some pressure from another rise in US drilling activity.

US energy companies added seven rigs in the week to April 13, bringing the total to 815, the highest since March 2015, and nearly 20% higher than a year ago, services firm Baker Hughes said on Friday.

Despite this, Brent is still up more than 16% from its 2018 low in February.

Reuters

