Markets

Market data - April 13 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

16 April 2018 - 05:30
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference shares

Sanlam Stratus funds

Selected global stocks

Unit trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE marginally higher in low-volume ...
Markets
2.
JSE likely to suffer Syrian fallout on Monday
Markets
3.
Rand mixed as market eyes opening of US markets
Markets
4.
JSE closes higher as miners climb, while Naspers ...
Markets
5.
Market data - April 13 2018
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.