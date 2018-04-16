Market data - April 13 2018

Safe-haven assets such as gold were displaying few signs of support, while equity markets were generally mixed
The Guptas give up the fight over their private plane, and demand for hardware to generate bitcoins has crashed
The former minister of safety and security says he was never afforded an opportunity to state his side of the story in the controversial documentary
A jam-packed term includes questions to the executive, budget votes, the youth Parliament and local government week, writes Natasha Marrian
The interim CEO has emphasised that the utility’s application under the regulatory clearing account represents ‘efficient and prudent expenditure’
Economists expect the March reading to be the trough of the current inflation cycle, writes Sunita Menon
Unused frequencies can be utilised to boost internet access, especially in underserviced parts of the country
US, UK and France warn Syria against deploying chemical weapons
Protests by Aborigines continue at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games closing ceremony
Chefs are using squid ink and char to rethink all sorts of notable dishes, writes Kate Krader
