JSE opens flat as geopolitical tension subsides

The JSE opened flat on Monday on mixed Asian markets, as international jitters subsided following the US-led air strikes on Syria that appeared to be a one-off event.

Stocks in Hong Kong and China traded lower on concern about currency interventions from the monetary authority, supporting the growing expectation of further depreciation, which weighed on sentiment, Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

The Dow closed 0.5% lower on Friday, while the Nikkei 225 rose 0.26%. The Shanghai Composite lost 1.53% and the Hang Seng 1.83%.

Local platinum stocks led at the opening, while industrials edged higher as Naspers rose marginally in choppy trade.

The platinum price softened 0.15% to $929.49/oz and the rand was at R12.06/$.

At 10.08am the all share was up 0.12% to 56,629.10 points and the top 40 added 0.16%. The platinum index rose 1.08%, food and drug retailers 0.48% and industrials 0.29%. General retailers slipped 0.4%, the gold index 0.3% and financials 0.16%.

Kumba Iron Ore lost 2.36% to R277.41.

Anglo American Platinum added 0.61% to R313.92 and Northam Platinum 2.54% to R35.07.

Steinhoff was under selling pressure again amid market concern about its debt problems, losing 0.46% to R2.15. Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star) added 0.1% to R19.63.

Resilient shed 1.34% to R62.55 and Fortress B 1.77% to R15.56. Hammerson climbed 2.17% to R82.90 after reassuring the market the group was going ahead with the proposed Intu takeover.

Naspers rose 0.42% to R3,007.51.