Gold rises as investors seek safety in wake of strikes on Syria

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Monday on safe-haven buying following the US-led missile strikes against Syria at the weekend, but the gains were limited by the likelihood that the operation may be a one-off event.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,347.84/oz at 3.16am GMT after an initial dip. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,350.60/oz.

Forces from the US, Britain and France pounded Syria with air strikes early on Saturday in the biggest intervention by western powers against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in response to the regime’s use of chemical weapons.

US defence secretary Jim Mattis called the strikes a "one time shot", but Trump raised the prospect of further strikes if Assad’s government again uses chemical weapons.

"Gold prices are biased upwards in the short-term as gold is still seen as a safe-haven asset amid tensions over Syria, US-Russia sanctions and trade war," said Brian Lan, MD at dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore.