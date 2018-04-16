Markets

Foreigners give Cyril Ramaphosa the benefit of the doubt in buying SA equities

16 April 2018 - 12:44 Andries Mahlangu
Foreign investors bought nearly R5bn worth of local shares over the past week, signalling that the appetite for the perceived local growth story, or optimism about it, was intact.

The net equity inflows came despite a week fraught with geopolitical risks, which tends to drain appetite for market participants to buy shares.

The US, and its allies France and the UK launched an offensive against Syria at the weekend, targeting its chemical weapons infrastructure.

Nonresidents have been net buyers of local shares since December, showing early signs of a turnaround from the past three years, when money left the South African equity market.

Foreigners have bought a net R31.5bn worth of local shares since the start of 2018, giving President Cyril Ramaphosa the benefit of the doubt as he attempts to set the economy on a new path

Banks, retailers and other domestic industrial stocks have been the beneficiaries of the buying frenzy, though momentum appeared to have tailed off in recent weeks.

Foreigners were net sellers of local bonds to the tune of R411.7m over the past week, trimming the year-to-date net purchases to R18.6bn.

Still, interest rates in developed markets remain low by historical standards, a scenario that bodes well for local bonds.

Bond and equity inflows have also supported the rand, which is the third-best performing emerging-market currency since the start of 2018, only rivalled by the Mexican peso and Columbian peso.

