Bonds stable as market assess Syrian missile strike

South African government bonds were little-changed on Monday morning, in line with the rand, as investors assessed how much geopolitical risk to price into the market.

Washington opted for one of the more restrained military options at the weekend, as it implemented its expected response to a chemical-weapons attack in Syria last week.

President Donald Trump deferred to his Pentagon chief’s caution, the first hints at the direction of his revamped national-security team, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

The market is expected to largely take direction from global geopolitical events, with the rand having become remarkably stable amid the new administration of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Sasfin Securities bond analysts said.

The Russian rouble and Brazilian real are now far more volatile than the rand.

At 10.10am the R186 was bid at 8.08% from 8.07% and the R207 at 6.935% from 6.920%.

The rand was at R12.0664 to the dollar from R12.0643.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.8612% from 2.8253%.