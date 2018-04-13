Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — RMI and Aspen

13 April 2018 - 09:55 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/KITTISAK WUTTHIKRAICHAMRAT
Picture: 123RF/KITTISAK WUTTHIKRAICHAMRAT

Gerbrand Smit from NEFG Fund Management chose Rand Merchant Investment (RMI) as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner of Körner Perspective chose Aspen.

Smit said that RMI owned companies, such as Discovery, MMI and Outsurance.

“At a discount of more than 30%, RMI is a quality investment that should be in one’s portfolio,” he said.

Körner said Aspen might have some of its growth wings clipped by the strengthening rand, but the company has built an “amazing asset portfolio”.

“Aspen is a radically improved business, their multiple is stretched by normal standards but the earnings growth will unwind it,” he said.

Gerbrand Smit from NEFG Fund Management talks to Business Day TV about Rand Merchant Investment and Graeme Körner of Körner Perspective discusses Aspen

OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

WATCH: Stock Picks - Remgro & Impala Platinum

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Remgro as his stock pick of the day and Frans de Klerk, Independent Analyst chose Impala Platinum.
Markets
6 days ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Old-style firms with a finger in every pie are a thing of the past

Investors no longer tolerate unfocused, sprawling conglomerates headed by founding figures
Opinion
28 days ago

Discovery makes a statement with bold new HQ in Sandton

The impressive new head office reflects the insurer’s spacious yet grounded vision, writes Graham Wood
Companies
2 days ago

BALANCED FUNDS: For retirement; but start soon

Balanced funds are the common description for the traditional multi-asset portfolio used in pension funds
Investing
2 days ago

‘Backlog fee’ would speed up registration of drugs in SA, industry body says

Pharma firms have expressed interest in this idea, as delays keep hundreds of life-saving medicines off shelves in SA
National
4 days ago

A new kind of BEE investment

BayHill aims to encourage people who have been intimidated by the rarefied air of the JSE to invest in shares
Money & Investing
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand weakens back over R12/$
Markets
2.
Oil slips as Donald Trump changes his mind on a ...
Markets
3.
Rand rallies back under R12/$
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as geopolitical concern ...
Markets
5.
Gold set for second consecutive weekly gain on ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.