WATCH: Stock picks — RMI and Aspen

Gerbrand Smit from NEFG Fund Management chose Rand Merchant Investment (RMI) as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner of Körner Perspective chose Aspen.

Smit said that RMI owned companies, such as Discovery, MMI and Outsurance.

“At a discount of more than 30%, RMI is a quality investment that should be in one’s portfolio,” he said.

Körner said Aspen might have some of its growth wings clipped by the strengthening rand, but the company has built an “amazing asset portfolio”.

“Aspen is a radically improved business, their multiple is stretched by normal standards but the earnings growth will unwind it,” he said.