Rand weakens back over R12/$

The rand was back over R12 to the dollar and R17 to the pound on Friday morning as its temporary safe-haven status waned with war in Syria looking less imminent.

"Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our ‘Thank you America?’" US President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday.

The rand was trading at R12.05 to the dollar, R17.16 to the pound and R14.86 to the euro at 7am.