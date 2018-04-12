World stocks edge down on geopolitical tensions

Aside from the political developments, European investors also awaited a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later in the day, hoping for greater clarity on the bank’s timing for the unwinding of quantitative easing.

Losses were limited by strong oil and gas stocks, boosted by this week’s jump in crude prices.

US President Trump declared that missiles “will be coming” in Syria, taunting Russia for supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after the suspected chemical attack in Douma. Damascus and Moscow have denied any responsibility.

His comments raised the prospect of direct conflict over Syria for the first time between the two world powers backing opposing sides in the seven-year-old civil war.

Heightened geopolitical tensions have piled pressure on investors already rattled by a trade spat between the US and China and a generally more volatile market environment.

“We are seeing this regime shift take place in terms of drivers to volatility,” said Norman Villamin, chief investment officer of private banking at UBP in Zurich. Villamin expects the VIX gauge of S&P 500 volatility to stay around the 20 mark — roughly twice its average level last year. “If your portfolio today looks like it did last year, then you probably haven’t done enough to adapt your exposure.”

Oil

Crude prices eased back slightly after three sessions of strong gains took them to the highest levels since late 2014. US crude futures last traded down 0.3% at $66.66 a barrel, having risen 7.4% so far this week. They traded as high as $67.45 on Wednesday. Brent declined 0.4% to $71.77 a barrel, having touched a high of $73.09 on Wednesday.

European government bond yields remained low as caution dominated ahead of the ECB meeting. Germany’s 10-year bund yield slipped to 0.493 in early trades.

“Investors are really torn on bonds right now because they know the economy is strong and inflation is coming up,” said Villamin. He started adding to government bonds last month for the first time since 2016, hoping to benefit from bonds’ relatively low volatility.

Gold

Safe-haven gold edged down slightly after minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on Wednesday raised expectations that the US could raise rates at a faster pace. Gold eased 0.3% to trade at $1,348.75 an ounce, having hit an 11-week high at $1,365.30 on Wednesday.

Currencies

Currency markets drifted after some strong risk-averse moves. The dollar index inched higher, though it was still 0.5% down on the week. The safe-haven yen edged lower, having been bid up strongly on Wednesday. The euro was little moved, at $1.2369 ahead of the ECB meeting.

Russia’s rouble edged up for a second day after heavy selling due to new punitive sanctions by the US. It traded at about 62.29 to the dollar, still down more than 7% this week.

The Turkish lira, which has been highly sensitive to developments in neighbouring Syria, traded at 4.1345 to the dollar after hitting a record low of 4.1920 on Wednesday. The lira is down 2.5% so far this week, also hit by concern about inflation and the central bank’s reluctance to tighten its policy.

US-China

Concerns on the Middle East have overshadowed budding optimism that Washington and Beijing will work out a compromise to avert a trade war following Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech on Tuesday.

According to Gill Lakin, chief investment officer at Brompton Asset Management, “Underneath the sabre-rattling, there are negotiations, so maybe that is a bit of a buying opportunity.”

