Rand rallies back under R12/$

The rand rallied comfortably back under R12 to the dollar, R15 to the euro and R17 to the pound on Thursday morning

The rand strengthened from Tuesday’s R12.13/$ to R11.94/$ on Wednesday, and held on to most of its gains to trade at R11.96/$ at 7am on Thursday morning.

The local currency was trading at R14.78 to the euro and R16.95 to the pound.

Developments in Syria continued to cast a pall over Asian markets on Thursday morning.

"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’ You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!" US President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday night.