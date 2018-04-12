Rand rallies back under R12/$
How badly Group Five has been knocked by its problem Ghanaian power station project will be revealed, along with February’s mining production
The rand rallied comfortably back under R12 to the dollar, R15 to the euro and R17 to the pound on Thursday morning
The rand strengthened from Tuesday’s R12.13/$ to R11.94/$ on Wednesday, and held on to most of its gains to trade at R11.96/$ at 7am on Thursday morning.
The local currency was trading at R14.78 to the euro and R16.95 to the pound.
Developments in Syria continued to cast a pall over Asian markets on Thursday morning.
"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’ You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!" US President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday night.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.23%, with Naspers’s Chinese associate Tencent falling 1.3% to HK$414.20.
Sydney’s ASX 200 was down 0.3%, although BHP was up 0.66% at A$29.63 thanks to oil prices rising with tension in the Middle East.
Rising oil prices failed to fuel Sasol on Wednesday. Its share price fell 0.3% to R423.20.
Standard Bank’s West Texas Intermediate oil price tracking exchange-traded note gained 1.77% to R10.92 on Wednesday, adding to Tuesday’s 2.29% rise and Monday’s 1.06% rise.
Group Five warned shareholders on March 29 that it expected to report on Thursday that its interim headline loss per share worsened by 151% to R7.79 for the six months to end-December from R3.10 in the matching period.
The construction group increased the interim loss it expected to report by R371m following an independent assessment of the time and cost to complete its Kpone power station project in Ghana.
Group Five said in December it faces penalties of $310,000 a day capped at $62.5m for failing to complete the power station on September 13. It said it believes it can recoup some of this by suing subcrontractors, and hopes to complete the project in June.
Statistics SA is scheduled to release February’s mining production and sales figures at 11.30am.
The economists’ consensus from a poll done by Trading Economics predicted annual mining production growth had slowed slightly from January’s 2.4%.
