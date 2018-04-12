Rand hovers around R12/$, as ECB concerns weaken euro

The rand lost ground to major global currencies on Thursday afternoon, hovering around R12 to the dollar.

Minutes from the European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) meeting in March caused the euro to slip a little, with some policy makers concerned that promises of monetary-stimulus tapering, rather than economic strength, had bolstered the euro in 2018.

The 2018 strength could keep inflation in check, reported Dow Jones Newswires, with this being the main reason for the ECB having held back from tapering its stimulus programme further.

The eurozone faced downbeat industrial production data on Wednesday, with analysts saying recent numbers suggested economic growth was cooling.

"This is likely to prevent the ECB from considering any normalisation process for the foreseeable future regardless of how much the hawks on the council press for it," said BK Asset Management MD for forex strategy Boris Schlossberg.

Much investor focus remains on the Middle East, where expectations are that the US and its allies will proceed with military action against Syria in the coming days, something that has raised geopolitical tension with Russia.

The rand’s emerging-market peers fared somewhat better on Thursday afternoon, with both the Turkish lira and Russian rouble paring losses from earlier in the week.

At 3pm, the rand was at R11.9895 to the dollar from R11.9423, R14.7645 to the euro from R14.7697 and at R17.0101 to the pound from R16.9318.

The euro was at $1.2315 from $1.2368.