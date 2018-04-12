Rand holds below key R12/$ level despite poor global backdrop

The rand was relatively weaker on Thursday morning, but managed to hold below the symbolic R12/$ handle, signalling the relative resilience that has been in play in recent times.

A couple of themes bounced around, including rising geopolitical tension between the US and Russia, which are squaring up over the suspected use of chemical weapons in war-ravaged Syria.

The dollar found a bit of support, after the US Federal Reserve’s federal open market committee (FOMC) released minutes of its most recent meeting, indicating that some policy members favoured higher interest rates.

“The Fed minutes from the March meeting shows that the FOMC is confident that inflation will reach the 2.0% target,” Rand Merchant Bank economist Isaah Mhlanga said in an e-mailed note to clients.

The Russian rouble stabilised in early trade, after days of intense selling in the wake of targeted sanctions imposed by the US.

In general, markets appeared to battle to find their way around the trade spat between the US and China. This was despite Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech earlier in the week, which attempted to diffuse tension between the two leading economies.

At 10.32am, the rand was at R11.9937 to the dollar from R11.9423, R14.8312 to the euro from R14.7697 and at R16.9961 to the pound from R16.9318.

The euro was at $1.2366, from $1.2368.