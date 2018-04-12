Oil markets tense as Syrian threat outweighs surprise surge in US crude output

Singapore — Oil markets remained tense on Thursday on concern about a military escalation in Syria.

Prices nonetheless remained some way off Wednesday’s levels, the highest since late 2014, due to bulging American supplies.

The ongoing trade dispute between the US and China also kept markets on edge, traders said.

Brent crude futures were at $72.25 a barrel at 2.50am GMT, up 19c or 0.3% from their last close.

US WTI crude futures were at $67.010 a barrel, up 28c or 0.4% from their last settlement.

In China, Shanghai crude futures were also up, rising by nine yuan to 427.20 yuan a barrel, with record volumes traded on the product that was only launched in late March.

On Wednesday both Brent and WTI hit their highest levels since late 2014, at $73.09 and $67.45 a barrel respectively, after Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted missiles over Riyadh and US President Donald Trump warned Russia of imminent military action in Syria.

"Geopolitical risks outweighed an unexpected rise in inventories in the US," ANZ bank said on Thursday.

China lashed out at the US on Thursday, saying the trade disputes, in which both sides have threatened to impose tariffs on imports of several products, were "single-handedly provoked by the US" and that Beijing was prepared to escalate the spat if Washington did not back off from its threatened import tariffs.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry also said there had been no bilateral negotiations with the US on the trade frictions.

Although markets are tense, supplies remain ample especially due to the US.

US crude oil inventories rose by 3.3-million barrels to 428.64-million barrels.

Meanwhile, US crude oil production hit a fresh record last week, of 10.53 million barrels a day. US output has now risen by a quarter since mid-2016.

The US now produces more crude than top exporter Saudi Arabia. Only Russia, at currently just under 11 million barrels a day, pumps out more.

Reuters