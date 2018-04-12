Oil edges away from highs on stock worries as US output nears 11-million bpd

London — Oil markets edged back from highs last reached in late 2014 as ample supplies weighed, but prices were underpinned by concern over military escalation in Syria and trade tension between the US and China.

Brent crude futures were at $71.70 a barrel at 9.02am GMT on Thursday, down 36c from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 20c at $66.62. On Wednesday, both Brent and WTI hit their highest since late 2014 at $73.09 and $67.45 a barrel, respectively, after Saudi Arabia said it intercepted missiles over Riyadh and US President Donald Trump warned Russia of imminent military action in Syria.

Analysts said the resulting geopolitical fears had pushed fundamentals aside.

“It appears that immediate supply/demand considerations stay in the background and geopolitics are in focus,” said PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga. “If fundamentals were the driving force, we would not have seen the continuation of this week’s rally.”

Continuing concern over a prolonged trade dispute between the US and China also kept markets on edge. China hit out at the US on Thursday, saying that threats from both sides to impose new import tariffs were provoked by America and that Beijing was prepared to escalate the spat if Washington did not back down.

The Chinese commerce ministry also said there had been no bilateral negotiations with the US on the trade frictions.

Ample supplies

Despite this, ample supplies remain and analysts said this would weigh on prices eventually.

Barclays said that geopolitical events could keep Brent prices elevated above $70 in April and May, with a high likelihood of a downward correction in the second half of the year.

US crude oil inventories rose by 3.3-million barrels to 428.64-million barrels, while US crude production last week hit a record 10.53-million barrels per day (bpd). The US now produces more crude than top exporter Saudi Arabia. Only Russia, at nearly 11-million bpd, pumps more.

Demand, particularly in top oil importer China, was also shaky because of high stocks and refinery maintenance.

Said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch, “What ultimately counts are the genuine outages on the supply side, and if these turn out not to be as substantial and lasting, as feared, a more sober assessment will quickly ensue: the downside potential for Brent is very high.”

Reuters