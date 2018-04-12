Market data - April 12 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Contrary to popular belief, marijuana is not yet legal, but it may be soon, writes Rhys Evans; workplace responses and, specifically, testing, need to adjust accordingly
Ivan Pillay‚ Johann van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg are charged with illegal interception of communications and corruption over the alleged installation of cameras at the offices of ...
The DA-led Nelson Mandela Bay council will seek court relief if opposition attempts to disrupt meetings continue
Bristol-Myers could lift up to 8% if it can show a response rate 10%-15% better than Merck’s product, Credit Suisse analyst Vamil Divan says
However, it notes that SA’s tax system allows ‘disturbing levels of wealth inequality’ and that the interim measure of increasing estate duties might be needed
A Wesgro survey wants to know how businesses have been, and could be, affected economically by the ongoing drought
Western leaders weigh their response to the suspected chemical attack in Douma as Russia and Syria warn against military action
Wada says the IBU did ‘everything so that no proceedings would be opened against the Russians’ over doping
Bed nets treated with piperonyl butoxide are proving helpful in the fight against malaria, which killed 445,000 people in 2016
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference shares
Sanlam Stratus funds
Selected global stocks
Unit trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
