JSE opens flat as Steinhoff jumps and Resilient falls

The JSE opened marginally higher on Thursday in cautious trade, as Steinhoff rocketed on easing debt concerns and Resilient fell on a mixed response to an independent review released on Tuesday.

Banks and retailers benefited from a stronger rand and rand hedges softened.

Steinhoff was up more than 10% from record lows after it raised R3.75bn by selling 6% of its JSE-listed subsidiary Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star).

Resilient dropped on some profit-taking following a recent 30% recovery spike. The review exonerated the company of any wrongdoing. Investors were now awaiting two other reviews into the company — one by the JSE and another by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority.

Early-morning volumes on the JSE were on the low side after a weak close on the Dow and lower Asian markets. The Dow closed 0.9% lower at 24,189.45 points. The Nikkei 225 lost 0.12% and the Hang Seng 0.32% as investors reacted to the comments from US President Donald Trump regarding a missile attack on Syria.

The dollar was marginally weaker against the euro following the release of the US Federal Reserve’s federal open market committee minutes on Wednesday, which saw the rand firming below R12/$ for the first time in a week.

The Fed members re-committed itself to a gradual hiking of rates in 2018, with the market pricing in another two, but expressed concern about an escalating global trade spat.

"A strong majority agreed that the prospect of retaliatory trade actions by other countries is a downside risk for the US economy," FxPro analysts said.

At the same time, the Fed sees a "significant" fiscal policy growth boost over the next few years, FxPro said.

At 9.56am the all share was 0.07% up at 56,210.50 and the top 40 also added 0.07%. Banks rebounded 0.92%, food and drug retailers 0.76% and financials 0.5%. The gold index lost 1.64% and platinums 0.93%.

British American Tobacco lost 1.11% to R714.15.

Steinhoff rose 10.75% to R2.66 and Steinhoff African Retail lost 1.45% to R18.98.

Resilient was down 1.61% to R64.25 and Fortress B 2.09% to R16.40.

Hammerson lost 0.8% to R88.21 after the group rejected Klépierre’s takeover bid.

Naspers slipped 0.10% to R3,000.10.