Gold slips from 11-week high, but is supported by rising geopolitical tension

London — Gold slipped from an 11-week high on Thursday as the dollar gained and investors booked profits, but rising tension over military escalation in Syria prevented further losses.

Snapping a four-day winning streak, spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,347.03 an ounce at 9.56am GMT. US gold futures fell 0.7% to $1,350.20.

The dollar index gained 0.2%, dragging down commodities priced in the US currency. "It’s looking like profit-taking," said ING commodities strategist Oliver Nugent, adding that support from geopolitical tensions was not enough to bring gold back above $1,350.

Underpinning bullion was news that British ministers planned to gather on Thursday to discuss whether to join the US and France in possible military action in Syria that could bring direct confrontation between Western and Russian forces.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump warned Russia of imminent military action in Syria over a suspected gas attack, declaring that missiles "will be coming" and lambasting Moscow for standing by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Gold is often used as a store of value during times of financial or political uncertainty, generally gaining along with assets such as the Japanese yen and US treasuries.

"Expectations are that $1,350 will act as an initial pivot point for near-term pricing," said MKS precious metals trader Sam Laughlin. "However, more important, key downside support around $1,335 to $1,340 should provide a base for a further test through the January high of $1,366."

Also supporting gold were lingering worries about a trade war between China and the US. The US economy was displaying signs of strength, minutes from the last US Federal Reserve meeting showed on Wednesday, increasing the likelihood of higher interest rates.

A tightening in US monetary policy dents the investment appeal of gold because the metal pays no interest. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.3% to $16.58 an ounce after hitting its highest in nearly two months at $16.87 in the previous session.

Platinum was flat at $92.30 and palladium fell 1.4% to $960.50. Palladium, however, has surged by more than 6% this week on concerns that supply from top producer Russia could be hurt by sanctions imposed by the US.

Reuters