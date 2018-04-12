Gold slips after Fed minutes, but fear over a US Syrian strike limits losses

Bengaluru — Gold eased off multi-week highs on Thursday, as minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting raised the odds of a faster pace of US interest rate increases, but concern about possible US military action against Syria limited the metal’s losses.

After rising for four previous sessions, spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,350.70 an ounce at 3.19am GMT and US gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,354.5 an ounce.

All of the Federal Reserve’s policy makers felt the US economy would firm further and inflation would rise in the coming months, minutes of the central bank’s last policy meeting, on March 20-21, showed on Wednesday.

Higher interest rates discourage the buying of bullion, which is priced in dollars and does not pay interest.

Gold rose 1% on Wednesday and hit a high of $1,365.23 an ounce, its highest since January 25.

"While we expect volatility to remain high, gold will stay supported as long as a US military option remains on the table,," said Stephen Innes, head of trading in Asia-Pacific for Oanda in Singapore.

"But we could see prices rocket higher if both the US and Israel get drawn into the fracas siding with Saudi Arabia in Riyadh’s escalations with Tehran.

"A test of $1,400+ would be on the cards immediately."

US President Donald Trump warned Russia on Wednesday of imminent military action in Syria over a suspected poison gas attack, declaring that missiles "will be coming" and lambasting Moscow for standing by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Gold is often used as a store of value during times of financial or political uncertainty.

Also underpinning bullion was lingering concern about a trade war between China and the US.

China’s Commerce Ministry said on Thursday that China would not hesitate to fight back if the US escalated its trade spat with Beijing, the commerce ministry, asserting that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s pledge to cut import tariffs was not a concession to Washington.

Among other precious metals, silver was steady at $16.63 an ounce, after hitting $16.87 in the previous session, a nearly two-month high.

Platinum gained 0.3% to $929 an ounce while palladium fell 0.5% to $959.72 an ounce.

Palladium has surged 6% this week on concern that supply from number one producer Russia could be hurt by sanctions imposed by the US.

