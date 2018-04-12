Bonds steady as rand trades around R12 to the dollar

South African government bonds displayed a firmer bias on Thursday afternoon, as the rand hovered around R12 to the dollar, after having firmed to R11.9388 earlier.

A stronger rand usually supports bonds as it reduces inflationary pressures.

“Trade has been thin with only marginal outflows experienced in the bond market,” analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

At 3pm, the R186 was bid at 8.075% from 8.095% and the R207 at 6.93% from 6.945%. The rand was at R11.989 to the dollar from R11.9423.

US Federal Reserve minutes released late on Wednesday were widely perceived as hawkish, but they resulted in dollar weakness as the benchmark US 10-year bond held firm below 2.8%.

The dollar weakened on geopolitical tension, as the US and its allies plan possible military action in Syria. US President Donald Trump, however, tweeted on Thursday he never said when an attack on Syria would take place; “It could be very soon or not so soon at all.”

The US 10-year was last seen at 2.7969% from 2.782%. Yields on the German 10-year bund rose above 0.5% after HSBC said it remained “mildly bearish” on core eurozone bonds, like those of Germany, anticipating rising yields.

This view was based on the prospect that an end to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) net asset purchases would pull 10-year core yields higher, Dow Jones Newswires said.