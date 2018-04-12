Bonds follow firmer rand as US-Russia friction keeps markets on edge

South African government bonds were marginally firmer on Thursday morning, following overnight gains by the rand.

US Federal Reserve minutes released late on Wednesday were widely perceived as hawkish, but they resulted in dollar weakness, despite US treasuries firming. Analysts attributed the dollar weakness to geopolitical tension, as the US co-ordinates possible military action in Syria with its allies.

Russia, which is supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has vowed to shoot down any missile strike, while Washington remains cagey as to the nature or timing of any strike, in response to an apparent chemical-weapons attack.

In the absence of major data releases, focus was likely to remain on geopolitical risks, with local bonds following the rand, said Rand Merchant Bank analyst Michelle Wohlberg.

At 10am, the R186 was bid at 8.085% from 8.095% and the R207 at 6.93% from 6.945%.

The rand was at R12.0605 to the dollar from R12.0386.

The US 10-year treasury was last at 2.784% from 2.802%.