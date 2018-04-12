Asian equities under pressure from Syrian sabre-rattling

Tokyo — Asian stocks came under pressure on Thursday as the threat of imminent US military action in Syria rattled investors and sent oil prices to their highest levels since late 2014 on concern about supply.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.3% while Japan’s Nikkei was down slightly.

In the US on Wednesday, the S&P 500 index lost 0.55% and the Nasdaq composite index dropped 0.36%, while energy shares gained more than 1% as oil prices rose.

US President Donald Trump declared that missiles "will be coming" in Syria, taunting Russia for supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after a suspected chemical attack on rebels. Damascus and Moscow have denied any responsibility.

Trump’s comments raised the prospect of direct conflict over Syria for the first time between the two world powers backing opposing sides in the seven-year-old civil war, which has also escalated a rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

"Last year Russia and Syria did not shoot back against US missiles. But this time the scale of possible attacks by the US and possibly its allies seems larger. If Russia fires back, the war front will be bigger," said Hidenori Suezawa, financial market analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"I don’t think we are heading into the World War Three but should there be a direct collision between the US and Russia for the first time, that’s the sort of headline that would plunge stock prices," he said.

The tension intensified on another front too, as Saudi Arabia said its air defence forces intercepted three ballistic missiles fired at Riyadh and other cities by Yemen’s Houthis.

Trump has also threatened to withdraw from a nuclear deal struck in 2015 with Tehran.

Nobuhiko Kuramochi, chief strategist at Mizuho Securities, said Trump’s perceived brinkmanship on many issues — from Syria to tariffs on imports from major trading partners — ahead of mid-term elections, made it difficult for markets to focus on economic fundamentals.

He said it was as though Trump were playing chicken with China, companies and markets. "Even if economic fundamentals are strong, it will be difficult to focus just on them."

Fear of further confrontation in the Middle East has boosted oil prices as well as safe-haven assets such as gold.

Both US crude and global benchmark Brent traded at their highest levels since 2014 as geopolitical concerns overshadowed a surprise buildup in US crude inventories.

US crude futures traded at $67.10 a barrel, having risen 8.1% so far this week. They have traded as high as $67.45 on Wednesday, a level last seen in December 2014.

Brent traded at $72.26 a barrel, having touched a high of $73.09 on Wednesday.

Gold stood at $1,353.10 an ounce, having climbed to $1,365.30. A break above its January 25 high of $1,365.8 would take the yellow metal to a high last seen in August 2016.

In the currency markets, the yen was helped by the risk-averse mood.

The dollar eased to ¥106.82, having lost momentum after hitting a five-week high of ¥107.49 a week ago.

The euro traded at $1.2370, having risen for a fourth day in a row on Wednesday. But the currency has mostly been in a holding pattern since late January.

The Russian rouble steadied on Wednesday after two days of heavy selling due to concern about the Syrian conflict and new punitive sanctions by the US.

It closed at 62.59 to the dollar, still down more than 7% so far this week.

The Turkish lira traded at 4.1383 to the dollar after hitting a record low of 4.1944 on Wednesday. The lira has fallen more than 2% this week.

Fear about developments in the Middle East has overwhelmed budding optimism that Washington and Beijing will work out a compromise to avert a trade war following Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech on Tuesday.

Given the uncertainties on diplomacy and trade, economic news is of secondary importance to investors.

Wednesday’s release of minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting, on March 20-21, showed all of its policy makers felt the US economy would firm further and inflation would rise in the coming months.

US consumer inflation figures matched economists’ forecasts. Prices fell for the first time in 10 months from the previous month in March, but the core CPI rose 2.1% year on year, the largest advance since February 2017, as the drag from last year’s plunge in prices for cellphone service plans dropped out of the calculation.

Reuters