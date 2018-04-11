Rand weaker as focus shifts to Middle East tension and Fed minutes

The rand was weaker on Wednesday afternoon, but off its worst intra-day levels, with focus on possible military action in Syria and on US monetary policy.

US consumer inflation for March earlier came in as expected at 2.4%, with the dollar showing little reaction. But investors are still watching for the release later of minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s meeting in March. The minutes could give further indication of the Fed’s planned policy path this year.

Internationally, the Russian rouble continued its slide while the Turkish lira hovered at record lows. Recently imposed sanctions on Russia have put that country’s currency under pressure.

Markets are also watching for possible co-ordinated military action in Syria, with the US busy consulting with France, the UK and Saudi Arabia on a response to an alleged chemical weapons attack earlier this week.

There is concern that any military action against Syrian government forces could spark further tension with Russia, which has forces in Syria supporting President Bashar al-Assad.

While precautions would likely be undertaken to avoid further geopolitical tension, "the pall of military conflict hangs over the foreign exchange market and may be responsible for the tight trading conditions", said BK Asset Management MD Boris Schlossberg.

At 3pm, the rand was at R12.0631 to the dollar from R12.0386, R14.9284 to the euro from R14.8741 and at R17.106 to the pound from R17.0664. The euro was at $1.2375 from $1.2355.