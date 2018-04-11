Rand in narrow trading range though prone to weakness

The rand settled into a relatively stable range on Wednesday morning, with a slightly weaker bias in line with some of its emerging-market peers.

The Russian rouble in particular was under the cosh for the fourth straight session, after the US imposed targeted sanctions against the country.

The Turkish lira hovered near record lows to the dollar amid internal politics in country, hurting sentiment towards the emerging-market universe.

TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha attributed the rand’s relative resilience to the so-called carry appeal, where money is borrowed in a low interest-rate environment and invested in currencies that offer a higher return.

"But saying that it does not take a lot for the rand to join the other emerging markets in faltering," Botha said in an e-mailed note to clients.

"The longer the Russian and Turkey headlines are still doing the rounds, the more risk-averse the emerging markets will become."

The dollar, meanwhile, underperformed relative to the other major currencies, notably the euro and pound, respectively, ahead of the release of the US inflation data in the afternoon.

The US inflation, which the US Federal Reserve monitors to decide on interest rates, is expected to have risen to an annual rate of 2.4% in March, from 2.20% in February.

At 10am, the rand was at R12.0421 to the dollar from R12.0386, R14.9035 to the euro from R14.8741 and at R17.1103 to the pound from R17.0664.

The euro was at $1.2377, from $1.2355.