Naspers likely to follow Facebook higher

The JSE’s miners may continue their run on Wednesday, judging from BHP Billiton, which was up 2.55% at A$29.61 in Sydney ahead of the JSE’s opening.

BHP closed 3.78% higher at R244.19 on the JSE on Tuesday, lagging Anglo American, which jumped 5.62% to R287.34, and Exxaro, which rose 4.68% to R111.89, helping the JSE’s resources 10 index gain 2.55%.

The Satrix Resi exchange-traded fund, which tracks the resources 10 index, closed 2.9% higher at R37.24.

Naspers also looks likely to continue Tuesday’s run, in which it rebounded 1.33% to R3,050.

Its Chinese associate, Tencent, was up 0.96% at H$421.20 in Hong Kong ahead of the JSE’s opening on Wednesday, rising with US internet stocks.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s answers to the US Congress appear to have impressed investors, who sent the social media group’s share up 4.5% to $165.04.

This helped the Nasdaq index close more than 2% higher, with Amazon gaining 2.14% to $1,436.22, Netflix adding 2.81% to $298.07, and Google’s holding company Alphabet rising 1.61% to $1,036.50.

Steinhoff International closed 13.4% lower at €0.18 in Frankfurt on Tuesday — which, at the R14.89 per euro that the rand was trading at on Wednesday morning equated to about R2.69 — higher than the R2.51 Steinhoff crashed to on the JSE on Tuesday.

The rand was at R12.04 to the dollar and R17.07 to the pound at 7am on Wednesday.