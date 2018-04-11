JSE opens weaker as investors snap up gold and property stocks

The JSE opened weaker on Wednesday as banks and retailers came under early pressure, while property and gold stocks were in demand.

Focus in the property sector centred on Resilient, after an independent investigation exonerated the group from any irregular actions of insider trading and market manipulation.

However, the group is still awaiting the results of reviews by the JSE and Financial Sector Conduct Authority.

Investors reacted favourably to Resilient’s announcement, with the share price gaining an initial 4% soon after the opening, before paring some of the gains.

The Nikkei 225 lost 0.49% and the Hang Seng gained 0.51%.

The Dow closed 1.79% higher on Tuesday as company earnings surpassed expectations. But trade in the US markets has been choppy in April as the market adapts to the reality of a higher interest-rate environment.

Franklin Templeton analysts said the Fed was gradually succeeding in reducing its balance sheet, which should allow a steady tightening of financial conditions.

"As the Fed tightened monetary policy, the market reactions we have seen were markedly risk-off," they said.

This had become evident in a rotation from those asset classes seen as quantitative easing (QE) winners such as US equities, technology stocks and emerging market assets, into the so-called QE losers such as cash, commodities and government bonds, Franklin Templeton noted.

Locally, banking and retailer stocks have benefited from a risk-on stance until now, which may change. Naspers has also been hit by negative sentiment towards tech stocks.

At 9.56am the all share was 0.32% down at 56,568.30 points and the top 40 lost 0.44%. Banks lost 1.25%, food and drug retailers 0.46% and financials 0.45%. The gold index lifted 0.89% and property 0.38%.

British American Tobacco rose 1.02% to R720.68.

Barclays Africa was down 2.41% to R178.97 and Standard Bank 2.16% to R211.66.

Steinhoff softened 0.4% to R2.50.

Resilient was up 1.66% to R66.07, Fortress B 2.72% to R16.97 and Greenbay 3.76% to R1.38. Nepi Rockcastle lost 0.23% to R137.19.

Naspers shed 0.66% to R3,029.95.