JSE closes weaker as risk-off sentiment drives banks and industrials lower

The JSE closed weaker on Wednesday, as risk-off sentiment kept global markets on the back foot amid the threat of a missile attack by the US on Syria.

If US President Donald Trump makes good on his threat it will increase global tension, after it abated somewhat following a conciliatory speech by Chinese president Xi Jinping earlier in the week.

Trump warned Russia that US missiles "will be coming" to Syria and that it shouldn't be "partners" with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Higher oil prices capped strong gains in equities as price rises might have inflationary consequences, despite US consumer inflation for Mach coming in as expected year on year.

At the JSE’s close Brent crude was up 2.4% to $72.75 a barrel. The gold price had gained 1.4% to $1,358.12 an ounce and platinum 1.13% to $939.87.

Tech stocks were mixed in New York trade as the Dow dropped 0.50% by the JSE’s close on weaker European markets.

Locally, Naspers came under selling pressure despite Tencent’s firmer close in Hong Kong trade. Naspers owns 31.2% of Tencent, with the Chinese internet company remaining the main driver of Naspers’s share performance.

According to BlackRock the "recent tech weakness reflects rising risks but is not a tech-wreck in the making". BlackRock said strong fundamentals underpinned preference for the sector and that global valuations appeared fair.

US tech companies, which make up 70% of the global sector, trade at 17.4 times forward earnings — only a small premium to both their five-year average and the broader market. Emerging Asia tech companies, accounting for 18% of the global sector, traded at 14.1 times forward earnings, it said.

Naspers, which is down 12.6% in 2018, is trading at an historic price:earnings ratio of 88.

The all share closed 1.02% lower at 56,170.10 points while the top 40 lost 1.13%. Banks shed 2.49%, financials 1.29%, industrials 1.19%, food and drug retailers 0.96%, and property 0.85%. The gold index rose 2.6%.

Barclays Africa fell 3.48% to R177 and Standard Bank 3.43% to R208.93.

Steinhoff was down 3.98% to R2.41.

After jumping 4% at the opening, Resilient closed 0.48% higher at R65.30 as the market mulled the group’s earlier announcement exonerating top management from any insider trading or market misconduct. Fortress B lifted 1.39% to R16.75, but Nepi Rockcastle shed 3.27% to R133.

Hammerson ended the day 0.45% lower at R88.92 after French group Klépierre had raised its bid for the group by 3.25% to £6.35 a share, from the £6.15 announced on March 19. Hammerson is, at present, involved in a takeover bid for Intu, which gained 2.38% to R35.75.

Naspers dropped 1.53% to R3,003.22.

The top-40 Alsi futures index lost 0.64% to 50,215 points. The number of contracts traded was 17,109 from Tuesday’s 19,361.