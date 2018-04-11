Bonds slightly weaker amid somewhat subdued inflation in the US

South African government bonds were slightly weaker on Wednesday afternoon as the market followed a marginally weaker rand following the release of US inflation data.

The US consumer price index was unchanged at 2.4% in March, on an annual basis, but slipped 0.1% month on month, after climbing 0.2% in February.

The lack of any increased inflationary pressure should keep the US Federal Reserve from adopting a more aggressive stance on interest rates in 2018.

The dollar weakened and US bond yields fell following the release of the data.

Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said the possibility of an escalating global trade war was another aspect keeping the benchmark US 10-year in check in safe-haven trade.

"The 10-year continues to trade well below 3%, with the trade conflict with China being the latest development to weigh on it," he said.

Aside from the safe-haven flows that US treasuries naturally attract, a full-blown trade war would be likely to have negative implications for the country and therefore affect the pace at which the Fed could raise interest rates. "That might explain why the yield on the 10-year is still struggling to break 3%," Erlam said.

The market is now eyeing the release of the Fed’s federal open market committee (FOMC) minutes from the March meeting. The Fed increased rates by 25 basis points at the meeting, and the minutes might indicate views expressed by members on expected inflationary pressures later in the year.

At 3pm, the R186 was bid at 8.115% from 8.095% and the R207 at 6.955% from 6.94%. The rand was at R12.0605 to the dollar from R12.0386.

US bonds were further supported by the possibility of a military strike in Syria, in response to an alleged chemical-weapons attack.

The US 10-year treasury was last at 2.7582% from 2.802%.