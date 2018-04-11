Markets

Angola’s kwanza the worst oil currency in past four years

11 April 2018 - 14:17 Paul Wallace
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Lagos — Oil currencies have been hammered since crude prices crashed almost four years ago, and none more so than Angola’s.

After a series of devaluations that started in January, the Opec member’s kwanza has now lost 55% of its value against the dollar since June 2014, when Brent crude began its slide from a peak of $115 a barrel.

It has overtaken Nigeria’s naira as the worst-performing major oil currency in that period, excluding crisis-ridden Venezuela’s bolivar.

Russia’s currency is not far behind. The rouble, floated in late 2014 after the central bank gave up trying to defend it, recovered in 2016 and 2017 along with oil prices. But the US’s new sanctions against Russian oligarchs and listed companies last week hit the nation’s assets hard. The rouble is down 9% versus the greenback this week, extending its loss since mid-2014 to 47%.

Bloomberg

World stocks shaky on Syria and US tensions, compounding Russia’s woes

Russia’s rouble and Turkey’s lira are pounded as the euro reaches a near two-week high after the ECB’s policy comments
Markets
4 hours ago

Political tension helps lift oil to highest price since late 2014

The US and its allies are considering air strikes against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces following a suspected poison gas attack ...
Markets
4 hours ago

Oil eases away from 2014 highs on increasing US output

Brent is stronger, but loses some of the ground it gained in its previous session as escalating Middle East tension is offset by increasing US ...
Markets
9 hours ago

Asian shares rise modestly on optimism that US-China trade ties are on the mend

Stocks pare earlier gains as the hope that trade ties between Washington and Beijing are improving gives way to questions about the next phase of the ...
Markets
9 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Naspers likely to follow Facebook higher
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms, led by big diversified ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: What SARS wants you to know about ...
Markets
4.
Gold extends safe-haven rally as tension over ...
Markets
5.
JSE opens weaker as investors snap up gold and ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.