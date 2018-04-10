Xi’s encouraging speech expected to lift the JSE

A speech from Chinese President Xi Jinping encouraging foreign trade and investment lifted Asian stocks on Tuesday morning.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 1.14%, mainland China’s Shanghai composite index gained 0.51%, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index gained 0.77% and Sydney’s ASX 200 was up 0.7%.

Dow Jones reported that throughout his 40-minute address, Xi never directly mentioned the trade friction with the US or President Donald Trump.

"In a world aspiring for peace and development, the Cold War and zero-sum mentality look even more out of place," Xi told the Boao Forum, a government-backed gathering of business and political leaders on the tropical island of Hainan.

Naspers’s 31%-owned Tencent was 1.41% higher at HK$415.80 ahead of the JSE’s opening on Tuesday.

Steinhoff International closed 3.35% lower at €0.20 in Frankfurt on Monday, about the same as its R2.97 closing price on the JSE at the R14.85 to the euro the rand was trading at at 6.45am.

The rand was at R12.06 to the dollar and R17.04 to the pound.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release February’s manufacturing production and sales figures at 1pm.

In January, Stats SA’s volume of manufacturing index, which was set to 100 in 2015, was 87.5 points. This was 2.5% higher than in January 2017, but down 6.6% from December’s 93.7 points.

The economists’ consensus according to a poll by Trading Economics is that February’s manufacturing growth will accelerate slightly to about 2.6%.

In current prices, SA’s factories sold a total of R159bn in January, 7.3% higher than the R148bn in the same month in 2017 but down 8.7% from December’s R174bn.