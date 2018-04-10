News Leader
WATCH: What SARS wants you to know about cryptocurrencies
10 April 2018 - 09:22
Regulators around the world have been grappling with how to tax and manage the cryptocurrency market.
The South African Revenue Services (SARS) recently clarified its stance on cryptocurrencies, saying that all cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, would be treated as part of an individual’s taxable income, so investors would have to declare any gains and losses as normal tax rules would apply.
SARS’s senior manager of legal counsel, Andrew Wes, spoke to Business Day TV about the agency’s decision.
South African Revenue Service’s senior manager of legal counsel, Andrew Wes, talks to Business Day TV about cryptocurrencies
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
