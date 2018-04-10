Markets

News Leader

WATCH: What SARS wants you to know about cryptocurrencies

10 April 2018 - 09:22 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Akarat Phasura
Picture: 123RF/Akarat Phasura

Regulators around the world have been grappling with how to tax and manage the cryptocurrency market.

The South African Revenue Services (SARS) recently clarified its stance on cryptocurrencies, saying that all cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, would be treated as part of an individual’s taxable income, so investors would have to declare any gains and losses as normal tax rules would apply.

SARS’s senior manager of legal counsel, Andrew Wes, spoke to Business Day TV about the agency’s decision.

