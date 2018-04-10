Rand stabilises as investors regain their risk appetite

The rand was stronger on Tuesday morning, taking its lead from global markets after China sought to diffuse tension with the US over trade tariffs, which had cast a cloud over the global economy.

On Monday, the local currency fell to its weakest level in two months, touching lows of R12.16/$ before rebounding in line with the improvement in global risk appetite.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech on Tuesday morning has been described as broadly conciliatory, standing in contrast to the fiery rhetoric that has characterised the approach of the two countries in recent days.

Washington recently announced proposals to impose tariffs on a range of China’s goods, accusing the latter of unfair trade and intellectual property theft. This prompted China to announce counter measures.

To date, the rand has been relatively resilient in the face of the brewing trade war, encountering only mild and short-lived bouts of weakness.

Traditionally, the rand has tended to overshoot in either direction in the event of global risk-on or risk-off sentiment.

ETM Analytics market analyst Halen Bothma said the improving domestic outlook shielded the rand from the volatility in global markets.

In what could be seen as another decisive step to reform ailing state-owned enterprises (SOEs), the government has appointed a new interim board at arms manufacturer Denel.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has already overseen the same changes at power utility Eskom.

At 9.52am, the rand was at R12.0936 to the dollar from R12.0931, R14.9045 to the euro from R14.9004 and at R17.1169 to the pound from R17.0928.

The euro was at $1.2324, from $1.2321.