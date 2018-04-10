Rand firms as markets cheer conciliatory move from China

The rand was stronger on Tuesday afternoon, benefiting from risk-on trade, as global markets cheered signs that the US and China would seek to resolve differences over trade amicably.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech on Tuesday morning has been described as broadly conciliatory, with Xi pledging to open the Chinese economy and reduce import tariffs on automobiles.

Washington had recently announced proposals to impose tariffs on a range of China’s goods, accusing the latter of unfair trade practices, as well as intellectual property theft. This prompted China to announce counter-measures.