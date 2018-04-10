Oil rises on the hope that US-China tension will ease

Singapore — Oil markets rose for a second day on Tuesday on the hope that a trade dispute between the US and China, the world’s two biggest crude consumers, may be resolved without greater damage to the global economy.

Yet prices remain within recent ranges as oil markets still face an abundance of supply that puts pressure on producers to keep their prices competitive in order not to lose market share.

Brent crude futures were at $68.97 a barrel at 4.17am GMT, up 32c, or 0.5%, from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $63.76 a barrel, up 34c, or 0.5%. The gains followed a more than 2% rally on Monday during European and American trade hours, but that was a rebound from a 2% decline on Friday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday promised to open the country’s economy further and lower import tariffs, in a speech that struck a conciliatory tone on the rising trade tension between China and the US.

The concern of a prolonged trade dispute between the world’s two biggest economies and uncertainty over the supply and demand balance of global oil markets have resulted in volatile recent trading. A trade dispute between the US and China could lead to slower economic growth that would limit oil demand.

Beyond the trade dispute, oil markets are also concerned about the potential of renewed US sanctions against some significant oil producers.

"In addition to the risk of protectionism, there has been a significant change in the Trump administration that has raised risks of potential sanctions on key oil exporting countries including Iran, Venezuela and Russia," US bank JPMorgan said.

Traders said weekly US fuel inventory data would provide further market guidance.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) will publish storage data later on Tuesday while official data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due on Wednesday.

US crude inventories are expected to gain slightly from the previous week as refinery runs edge lower and product stockpiles are forecast to decline, according to a Reuters poll on Monday.

Oil markets have been supported by healthy demand and supply cuts led by oil cartel Opec.

However, soaring US crude production, which has jumped by a quarter since mid-2016 to 10.46-million barrels a day, is threatening to undermine Opec’s efforts to tighten the market and prop up prices.

The US late last year overtook Saudi Arabia as the world’s second-biggest crude producer. Only Russia pumps more crude, at almost 11-million barrels a day.

In a sign that oil supplies remain ample, China’s Sinopec, Asia’s largest refiner, plans to cut Saudi crude imports in May by 40%, instead buying from alternative sources, after Saudi Aramco set higher than expected official prices, a company official said on Monday.

JPMorgan said it expects Brent and WTI prices to average $69.50 and $65.20 a barrel in 2018, respectively, while it forecasts $64 a barrel for Brent and $58.50 a barrel for WTI in 2019.

Reuters