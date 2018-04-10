MARKET WRAP: JSE firms, led by big diversified miners, as global markets rebound

The JSE closed higher on Tuesday, with big counters faring best, while gold miners came under pressure as interest in safe-haven assets waned.

Sentiment was lifted by a speech earlier by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who pledged to undertake further measures to open up the Chinese economy to international trade and competition.

The rand was somewhat choppy, giving up earlier gains in late trade after US producer inflation surprised to the upside. The inflation print comes ahead of consumer inflation data on Wednesday.

Locally, manufacturing data for February surprised to the downside, suggestive of SA’s patchy economic recovery, analysts said. SA’s manufacturing sector remained too exposed to the whims of domestic demand, which has yet to gain traction, and the stronger currency of late has been a headwind to exporters, said FNB senior economic analyst Jason Muscat.

The all share ended the day 1.17% higher at 56,747.20 points and the top 40 rose 1.31%. Resources gained 2.55%, industrials 0.87%, banks 0.81%, financials 0.73%, and property 0.59%. The gold index lost 1.91%.

Anglo American leapt 5.62% to R287.34 and Kumba Iron Ore 6.71% to R292.39.

FirstRand rose 1.93% to R66.48. Barclays Africa slipped 1.4% to R183.39.

Steinhoff plummeted 15.49% to an all-time low of R2.51 after the group said share transactions by retail tycoon Christo Wiese may have been irregular.

Resilient was up 2.35% to R64.99 at the close. Fortress B gained 3.57% to R16.52 and Nepi Rockcastle 0.8% to R137.50. Resilient earlier released details of an independent review into its finances, saying it had found no evidence of market manipulation or insider trading.

Naspers lifted 1.33% to R3,050.

At 5.40pm, the Dow was up 2.14% to 24,492.71 points while in Europe, the DAX 30 had gained 1.08%, the CAC 40 0.77% and the FTSE 100 0.96%.

At the same time, platinum was off 0.46% to $927.01 an ounce while gold was flat at $1,336.52. Brent oil was up 3.16% to $70.68, with analysts suggesting escalating tension in the Middle East over Syria and Iran was behind the rising price.

The top 40 Alsi futures index gained 1.17% to 50,520 points. The number of contracts traded was 19,361 from Monday’s 17,533.