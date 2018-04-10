Market data - April 10 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Created after the Brexit decision, the UK’s department for international trade sees SA as a key business partner, writes Greg Hands
Footage of Justin van Pletzen addressing Ajay Gupta outside the Indian Consulate created a social media storm
Speaking at the Chris Hani commemoration, Blade Nzimande says the ANC needs to ‘reconfigure the way the [tripartite] alliance is functioning’
The embattled global retailer saw its stocks plunge by as much as 25% in Frankfurt as PwC continues to investigate its accounting irregularities
Output growth dropped to 0.6% from 2.3% in January, with most sectors showing a decline, including clothing and textiles that dropped 4.2%
The contribution from IT assets to GDP growth, and total factor productivity, is falling behind rather than revolutionising the economy
But it is unclear if the former Zimbabwean president, who has not been seen in public since his ousting, can be forced to face a grilling by MPs
Broadcaster SBS TV says it has a copy of an e-mail in which Papa Diack promises Samsung he will convince 27 IOC members to vote for Pyeongchang
Royalties worth R1bn-R1.5bn owed to performers over 55 years might have been stolen
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference shares
Sanlam Stratus funds
Selected global stocks
Unit trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.