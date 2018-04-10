JSE opens higher on turbulent Dow session and upbeat Asian markets

The JSE opened firmer on Tuesday after a turbulent session on the Dow, while Asian markets were buoyed by market-friendly views expressed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Mining stocks led at the opening, supported by industrials. Property stocks were flat as the market awaited Resilient’s update on the independent review into the company.

The Dow opened strongly on Monday on a conciliatory tweet from President Donald Trump about trade relations with China. However, the rally turned sour amid news that the FBI raided the offices of his personal attorney Michael Cohen in New York, which Trump called a "disgrace".

The Dow eventually closed 0.19% higher at 23,979.10 points.

Asian markets found support from Xi Jinping’s speech, in which he made mention of the opening up of China economy.

Chinese internet company Tencent gained 1.8% in Hong Kong trade, supporting a comeback by Naspers on the JSE, which owns 31.2% of Tencent.

Gains on the Chinese market were capped by negative emerging-market sentiment, following the implementation of sanctions by the US on Russia. Turkey was another worrying factor, with the government embroiled in a dispute with the central bank.

"This brings the total number of Brics countries in the US’s cross hairs to two — Russia and China — which can only further uncertainty and subsequent emerging market weakness," TreasuryOne analyst Andre Botha said.

The rouble lost 3.8% on Monday, explaining some of the short-term weakness evident in the rand, which hit R12.1091/$ on Tuesday.

Russians might feel the consequences from sanctions soon, as consumer prices start to increase, FxPro analysts said. "The Russian economy would likely be supported by favourable oil prices and the macro economy in general."

At 9.50am the all share was 1.13% up at 56,725.20 points and the top 40 gained 1.3%. Resources rose 2.15%, industrials 1.1%, banks 0.49%, financials 0.47% and general retailers 0.42%. The gold index shed 1.2%.

Anglo American leapt 4.83% to R285.20.

British American Tobacco rose 0.88% to R737.42 and Richemont 2.1% to R112.52.

Steinhoff slipped 1.68% to R2.92.

Resilient lifted 1.32% to R64.34, bringing gains for the month so far to 27.64%. Nepi Rockcastle softened 1.22% to R134.74.

Naspers gained 1.9% to R3,067.01.