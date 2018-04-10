JSE closes higher as FBI spat and Syrian conflict clouds easing of global trade tension

The JSE closed higher on Tuesday as global markets shrugged off concerns about an escalating trade war, following a conciliatory speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Miners and industrials led the gainers on the day, while property stocks received a boost at the close after Resilient released the findings of its independent review.

"There was no evidence of executive misconduct and/or breaches of applicable governance rules and policies by Resilient, its executives and The Siyakha Trusts," Resilient said.

The group said no evidence was found of market manipulation and insider trading.

The Dow was 1.88% up at the JSE’s close as European markets ended the day firmer, following upbeat trade in Asia earlier.

The Chinese leader lowered tariffs on vehicle imports and said the Chinese market would be opened for more imports in a market-friendly manner.

However, renewed tension between US President Donald Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election, promised to upend the improved sentiment. This followed a raid on a personal attorney of Trump’s, on the referral by Mueller.

Trade optimism could, for now, push aside concerns about the FBI’s seizure of records held by Michael Cohen, a lawyer for Trump, Dow Jones Newswires reported. The records relate to a $130,00 payment to adult-film actor Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had a brief affair with the president. Trump dismissed the raid as a "witch hunt".

Elsewhere, the US is preparing for a possible military strike against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad over a suspected chemical-weapons attack that killed civilians, coinciding with Trump cancelling his proposed visit to South America, the newswire said.

Locally, disappointing manufacturing data added to a subdued trading environment. Manufacturing production fell unexpectedly by a seasonally adjusted 2.4% in February, limiting the annual increase to a modest 0.6%, which is much slower than January’s 2.3% growth rate. The market expected an acceleration to 2.6%.

The all share ended the day 1.17% higher at 56,747.20 points and the top 40 rose 1.31%. Resources gained 2.55%, industrials 0.87%, banks 0.81%, financials 0.73% and property 0.59%. The gold index lost 1.91%.

Anglo American leapt 5.62% to R287.34 and Kumba Iron Ore 6.71% to R292.39.

FirstRand rose 1.93% to R66.48. Barclays Africa slipped 1.4% to R183.39. The group announced a management shake-up on Monday, with deputy CEO Dave Hodnett taking a two-month sabbatical.

Steinhoff plummeted 15.49% to a record low of R2.51 after the group confirmed that share transactions by retail tycoon Christo Wiese may have been irregular.

Resilient was up 2.35% to R64.99 at the close. Fortress B gained 3.57% to R16.52 and Nepi Rockcastle 0.8% to R137.50.

Naspers lifted 1.33% to R3,050.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 1.17% to 50,270 points. The number of contracts traded was 19,361 from Monday’s 17,533.